Lush Will Get You Into The Halloween Spirit With This Special Collection

It's almost that time of year when Hocus Pocus viewings become a weekly necessity and spiced apple cider is your go-to beverage. That's right, Halloween is just around the corner. If you want to take your mind off of stressing over the perfect costume, then you can relax with your favorite festive bath bomb because Lush will soon release their 2017 Halloween collection.

According to Hello Giggles, Lush lovers will recognize some of their favorite products from the Halloweens of yore, as well as some frighteningly fresh products. Some of the old standbys that will be there for when you just can't get that pumpkin stench off your hands (winning the pumpkin carving contest is awesome, but no thanks on the pumpkin goop) include Lord of Misrule Shower Cream, the Pumpkin Bath Bomb, and the Goth Fairy Shimmer Bar.

As if that wasn't exciting enough, Lush is introducing seven new products that might help you add some sparkle to your spooky this October. You will be able to get a good jumpstart on the holiday, too, because Lush is releasing these goodies online on Sept. 15 — you can buy in-store on Sept. 18.

Until then, you can brush up the newest additions to the Halloween collection and get into the witching mood.

We couldn't keep you waiting any longer. These Halloween treats launch in shops at the end of Sept. Which is your fave? #thisishalloween pic.twitter.com/ndPDBjxFM8 — Lush North America (@lushcosmetics) September 4, 2017

To shake up your bath bomb game, try the Ectoplasm Jelly Bomb. This ghost-adorned, seaweed-crafted bomb will give you skin so soft that you won't risk being mistaken for a goblin this season.

Here is all the spooky bath goodness from Lush's 2017 Halloween collection https://t.co/NrgyNrBtHP — Mori Federica (@Uku969) September 4, 2017

The black cat is an enduring Halloween staple, so make sure you grab a Bewitched Bubble Bar to keep it classic — and adorable.

Lush's Bewitching Halloween Collection Will Put a Spell on You https://t.co/8DfXsDkN9V pic.twitter.com/xD32CN9MGN — In The Loop Magazine (@InTheLoopMag_) September 4, 2017

Another ubiquitous symbol of Oct. 31? The pumpkin, of course. Lush went ahead and decided to make the latest iteration of the gourd fab-u-lous. The Pink Pumpkin Bubble Bar is all the sparkle you never knew the holiday were missing, but now that it's here, you will never want to celebrate without it again.

If you want to get a little Harry Potter with it, opt for the Secret Arts Jelly Bomb or the Hedgewitch Soap — you're totally reading that as Hedwig, too, right? Finally don't forget to pamper your pucker with Black Rose Naked Lip Scrub and Black Rose Naked Lip Tint.

Once you've completed your scary awesome spa session furnished by Lush, you'll be ready for any trick or treat.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.