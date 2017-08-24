This “Swan-Thing” Float Is Wonderfully Awkward And Twitter Is Obsessed With It

You can hold off on watching that “How To Wear an Infinity Scarf” tutorial for a couple more weeks because there is one more thing you need to do before summer comes to a end. Forget about trying to rival Taylor Swift on her regal swan float. Instead, opt for relaxing in the pool atop the swan's casual cousin: “Ridiculous Inflatable Swan-Thing.”

Here is where to buy a “Swan-Thing” float so you can join Twitter in obsessing over this trendy inflatable. According to Third Drawer Down, British artist David Shrigley is the mastermind behind the laid-back summer accessory. The piece was originally designed as a limited edition sculpture, but luckily, the design was transferred to a much more practical use for your last precious pool days of the season.

The “Swan-Thing” went viral after Twitter user Ollie (@artisticapis) posted about his desire to get his hands on this chill AF floaty. The resemblance to the swan is obvious, but upon closer inspection, the simplicity of the “Swan-Thing” is what makes it so approachable. Admirers of the creation took to Twitter, and it's clear that the “Swan-Thing” is riding out this season on a high note.

I have never wanted anything more in my life… pic.twitter.com/nrTZdjnLnF — Ollie (@artisticapis) August 21, 2017

Rare indeed!

Rare species — chelsea thorpe (@chelseathorpe1) August 24, 2017

Many people just wanted to get their hands on the “Thing.”

If only we'd come across this before holiday…sigh — GEM (@GemCraggs) August 23, 2017

When and where can we get this immediately????! — Shels T. (@ShelsieS) August 23, 2017

I'm holding out for an engagement ridiculous inflatable swan thing — Viola Fugly (@Watworth) August 23, 2017

Sometimes all caps are necessary to convey your true feelings.

ksjvnksjdn ITS PRECIOUS AND EVERYONE NEEDS IT IN THEIR LIFE — コレイン (@koreinkorein) August 23, 2017

THATS THE BEST THING IVE EVER SEEN — Connor Carbutt (@ConnorCarbutt) August 22, 2017

These commenters made sure to give major kudos to the coveted new summer mascot.

It's beautiful. I'll take 10 — Colleen Pennington (@runnerfish) August 23, 2017

i keep coming back to look at this it's so perfect i can't believe — ren (@aurenko) August 21, 2017

Some found the the float to be very relatable.

That swan thing is now my reaction photo for everything — sara (@saraspankher) August 24, 2017

As with everything these days, some people just don't get it.

Uhm … whatever you want to spend your money on. pic.twitter.com/A6fmkkS4xj — Alex Eichinger (@surulies) August 23, 2017

So, before you toss your almost-expired sunscreen in the garbage and put your beach towels away, get your hands on a “Swan-Thing” and enjoy one last float in the pool with a drink in your hand. This way, the swan wings won't block your vision of the cutie floating next to you.

