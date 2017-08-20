Twitter Is Getting Ready For The Eclipse With A Hilarious Fake Facts Meme

If you haven't gotten your eclipse glasses yet, you're running out of time. A total solar eclipse is hitting the United States on Monday, Aug. 21, and people are freaking out. From what it'll do to your retinas to what it'll do to your relationship, everyone wants to know what's up with the solar eclipse. And with one day to go, tweets and memes about fake eclipse facts are trending on social media. Because you might as well get some good jokes in.

First, some real facts: a solar eclipse is when the moon positions itself directly between the sun and the earth, and the moon's shadow blocks out the view of the sun from earth. The full eclipse will last about two to three minutes for areas in the “path of totality,” where the sun is completely blocked out, and surrounding areas will see a partial eclipse. It'll start at about 10 a.m. PT on the West Coast, and end at around 3p.m. ET on the East Coast.

As a reminder, there are some very real consequences of a solar eclipse that are 100% not fake facts. Like, you can seriously and permanently damage your eyes by looking directly at the eclipse (so don't do it). The only way to safely look at the eclipse is with a pair of special eclipse glasses, or by using other methods, like the pinhole method, to look at the eclipse indirectly. And no, sunglasses don't cut it.

Also: yeah, people in the olden days thought that eclipses were harbingers of doom. What the upcoming eclipse means for our current political situation in America is open to interpretation, but science tells us it's extremely unlikely that the world will end in a rain of fire (at least not because of the eclipse).

Also pretty unlikely? These suggestions.

The eclipse is actually the government moving the Death Star into position to vaporize North Korea. #FakeEclipseFacts — Katy Griggs (@katygriggs1) August 20, 2017

Eclipse isn't actually involving the sun and the moon, it's the new online haircut service #FakeEclipseFacts — Luke, Cool ✋ (@LukeWheeler01) August 20, 2017

95% of solar eclipses are caused by fat pigeons. #FakeEclipseFacts — LeastShared (@LeastShared) August 20, 2017

If you watch it from the opposite side of the world the sun blocks out the moon.#FakeEclipseFacts — Keebler Sidejob (@kauffeemann) August 20, 2017

#FakeEclipseFacts looking at the eclipse will totally cure the glaucoma in my left eye, restoring it to the same strength as my right eye — Christian Fletcher (@Darth_Pingu) August 20, 2017

The movie, "The Ring" was originally written about a girl who kills people during an eclipse #FakeEclipseFacts@HashFakeFacts pic.twitter.com/Mvaq3E1Kms — Hillary Miller (@CricketArt67) August 20, 2017

It's really just the moon blocking the sun on twitter. #FakeEclipseFacts — Seth Goodtime (@SethGoodtime) August 20, 2017

Solar eclipses didn't exist until Al Gore invented them#FakeEclipseFacts — Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) August 20, 2017

If you miss the eclipse, there's another one on Thursday. #FakeEclipseFacts — Jared Shroyer (@jaredshroyer) August 20, 2017

They occur when the universe is up to shadowy activities #FakeEclipseFacts — Jimish (@jimishbathia) August 20, 2017

Rick Astley will appear through your #SolarEclipse box pinhole reminding u that he's never gonna give you up. #FakeEclipseFacts #rickrolled pic.twitter.com/lIU5GnkPfJ — GioLovesYou (@GioLovesYou) August 20, 2017

Everyone gets free moonpies #FakeEclipseFacts — sewusew (@sewusew) August 20, 2017

#FakeEclipseFacts Children born during the eclipse have a 1 in 10 chance of being named Eclipse — Marianne Myers (@myema1) August 20, 2017

We will be adding an extra day to the year for the eclipse. #FakeEclipseFacts — WTF (@totallty) August 20, 2017

Like hurricanes, eclipses have names. Tomorrow's is Lloyd. #FakeEclipseFacts — Mose (@MosesMalizia2) August 20, 2017

#FakeEclipseFacts The sun and the moon are mating. If you look you'll embarrass them and no little suns will be born. — Rebekah (@Crampedsultana) August 20, 2017

#FakeEclipseFacts

To better accommodate the schedules of school children, the eclipse has been postponed until Saturday, August 26 — Frank Panucci (@FrankPanucci) August 20, 2017

If you attempt to catch ants on fire with a magnifying glass during an eclipse you will likely open a portal to hell. #FakeEclipseFacts — Cory Lazenko (@butCorysaid) August 20, 2017

#FakeEclipseFacts Kristen Stewart was robbed of that Oscar. pic.twitter.com/e1sgoFggGf — Angie PS (@FourPrivetDr) August 20, 2017

Monday's eclipse is the first one to be visible from the continental U.S. in 38 years, so you can't blame people for getting a little confused about the details. But now you know, and you won't get tricked.

Work is canceled tomorrow so everyone can watch #FakeEclipseFacts — Toya (@Solely_Toya) August 20, 2017

No matter how much you'd like to believe.

