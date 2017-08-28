This Woman Gets Paid To Stay In Epic Worldwide Vacation Homes And We Need Her Job

A typical 9-to-5 desk job is so passé when the entire globe can act as your office. There's no telling where you'll end up week after week, and that's the beauty of it all. For videographer Sorelle Amore, that fantasy is a reality. She is paid to stay in epic vacation homes around the world while documenting her experiences on social media, and her extremely fortunate position is making us consider a career change. She's showing us how to get paid to stay in vacation homes, and it's so inspiring.

The world traveler has visited more than 40 countries has served as a tour guide, a travel photographer, and a Iceland and Greenland tourism promoter, yet her current role takes the cake. After winning ThirdHome's “Best Job on the planet” contest, Amore was awarded $10,000 per month to head to 12 different locations to photograph and record her stay online. Her new job has taken her to Nashville, Tennessee, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and London, England, among others.

Basically, this is every millennial's travel bucket list come to life, and we're dying for Amore to spill her secrets on how to score an opportunity like this. Perhaps one factor that helped Amore seal the deal was her positive attitude and love for exploration.

“Whatever happens, I'm trying,” Amore said in her contest submission, according to Travel + Leisure. “I wanted to make sure that I knew that dreams don't die. And you can still keep pursuing and you just got to try.”

Over the next three months, Amore will share tidbits from her journeys, and you'll definitely want to follow along for some swoon-worthy inspo. Check her out on Twitter and Instagram @SorelleAmore and get ready to start planning a vacation of your own. You can also check in on Third Home — the luxury property and travel club that sponsors Amore — to see the happenings. Make sure your passport is at the ready.

Elite Daily has reached out to Amore but did not hear back by the time of publication.

