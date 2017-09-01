5 Different Types Of Meditation To Try If You Suck At Sitting Still

Sitting still can almost feel like torture at times, so when I think of meditation, I'll admit I'm not always excited to jump into it. Although I can say that, once I'm in it, I love it, but to actually coax myself into meditation sometimes feels like an exercise in and of itself. So, even as someone who has practiced meditation before, I still find myself searching for advice about how to meditate for beginners, because if I'm being honest with myself, there's always room for me to learn.

If this sounds like you, and sitting still just isn't your thing, then don't be so quick to swear off meditation. Maybe you just need to learn a little about meditation movement.

Movement meditation is a practice in which you are still able tap into a higher consciousness and enter a blissful, peaceful meditative trance — only this time, without feeling like you have to commit yourself to one corner of the room for 10 to 20 minutes.

Wellness should always be something you enjoy, so if you aren't enjoying it, or if it takes more than a little bit of coaxing, then it's fair to find other alternatives. In fact, you should look for other options. Don't ever feel like you have to hop on the prevailing wellness trend just because it's trending. What someone else considers their wellness may not be your wellness, so make sure you find what works best for you.

With that said, in light of those who just can't sit the f*ck down, I've compiled a list of five different types of movement meditation to try if you suck at sitting still.

‪1. Yoga

Yoga is considered movement meditation because it focuses heavily on breathing. With each mindful inhale and exhale, it becomes easier and easier to tap into the present moment, and be in tune with the movement of your body.

With yoga, you enter a trance-like state, but you feel preoccupied, because you are literally stretching your body this way and that. In this way, yoga is healing for your spirit, as well as your physical body.

2. ‪Walking Meditation

The queen of wellness herself, Erykah Badu, likes to do a little thing called walking meditation.

Badu explained the concept in the above video,

I practice walking meditation, meaning the breath — honing my breath at any moment. When I feel it getting shallow, that means I'm anxious about something, and then I consciously slow it down and do some deep breathing.

If Queen Badu is an advocate, I'm an advocate.

3. Tai Chi

If you watch a tai chi video on YouTube, then you'd see just how relaxing this movement meditation is.

Tai chi is an ancient Chinese tradition that is a graceful, non-competitive, self-paced system of gentle exercise and stretching. Unlike yoga, tai chi is less of a challenge to move your limbs this way and that. It's more low-impact, which means that your muscles and joints are able to rest, and yet, you're still moving.

Each movement flows into the next posture without interruption to ensure that your body is constantly in motion. It's a wonderful form of meditation for someone who resists stillness of the body, but is still looking for a meditative state of mind. With this practice, you're able to effortlessly zone into a tranquil breathing trance.

4. Qigong

Qigong, pronounced “chi-gong,” is similar to tai chi in that the practice is also an ancient tradition of China that is composed of slow, soft-flowing, low-impact movements, and focuses on cultivating good energy.

The difference is that tai chi is a martial art, while qigong is used for healing.

‪5. Meditation While In Transit

Think about it this way: When you are in transit, you have no choice but to sit still. Whether or not you regularly meditate, you'd be sitting still in that seat regardless, right? So you may as well use that time to tap into your spirit and be in the present moment.

Practicing meditation while on a bus or a train is also great for beginners because it won't feel like you're totally mandated to sit still. Rather, you'll feel like you're using your time wisely. It's a way to easily trick the brain into willfully meditating in stillness if that is something that would usually be difficult for you.

