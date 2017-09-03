6 Workouts You Can Do Without Equipment Because We Know How Tiny Your Dorm Room Is

Whether you're in a forced triple and can literally feel your roommates breathing on you because of how close the beds are, or your dorm room honestly resembles the size of a shoebox, the struggle of college housing is real. And TBH, that list of dorm room workouts you made the week before moving in is looking less and less doable. But between long lectures and the aggressive amount of homework and back-to-back activities on campus, you're in desperate need of a stress-reliever, and working out is often the best and healthiest way to channel your frustrations.

Research says just 30 minutes of moderately intense exercise five days a week can improve mental health and make that to-do list seem a whole lot more manageable. Plus, studies show that squeezing in some exercise between classes can actually make you smarter.

And don't try to use that no-equipment card as an excuse (I see you, fam). There are tons of exercises that utilize the weight of your own to get you sweating so profusely that your roomie might just call the paramedics to make sure you're OK. I'm kidding, sort of, but for real, why is there no AC in your dorm room?

Here are six equipment-free workouts that you can do in the comfort (is it comfortable though?) of your dorm room.

1. Jump Squats

Oh yeah, you can definitely still maintain those #BootyGains, even with minimal space in your dorm.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart in a squatting position, and jump explosively as you shift your weight onto the balls of your feet.

You'll be sore AF walking to your 8 a.m. tomorrow morning. #HurtsSoGood.

2. Push-Up Jacks

The jumping jack and the push-up had a baby, and because the world is not very creative, the baby's name is the push-up jack.

Don't worry, you're not actually babysitting. TBH, there's barely room for you to function in your cubicle-sized living space, let alone an infant.

Drop down to the ground for these bad boys, and combine cardio with arm strength by doing as many reps as your body will allow.

3. High Knees

For this heart-elevating cardio move, run in place, bringing your knees above hip level, and tap your knee on each step.

Keep amping up the intensity as you go, moving faster to challenge yourself. You can even pretend you're sprinting to that calc class you're 20 minutes late for every day.

4. Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers target your chest, shoulders, triceps, core, hip flexors, hamstrings, and quads. Did I miss a spot?

It's basically a kickass full-body workout that requires no equipment, and no extra space. Look at you go.

5. Leg Lifts

Just because you're drowning in classes doesn't mean you should neglect your core.

Leg lifts require minimal space and will give you serious abs of steel.

Have some quality #RoomieBonding time by creating a core challenge to see who can do the most reps.

(Fair warning, you'll probably have to fight for the shower afterward.)

6. Supermans

Honestly, you might just wistfully think about how Superman probably didn't have to live in a tiny dorm room as you do these, but at least your back will be sculpted AF.

Squeeze your glutes and lower back muscles as you do these for optimal engagement and proper form.

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's… you in your mediocre living situation.

