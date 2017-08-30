5 Energizing Workouts To Try When All You Want Is A Coffee And A Nap

So, you're at work killin' the game, getting sh*t done, and then that midday slump creeps up on you, and you start to feel lethargic as all hell. Honestly, the first solution you probably think of is to chug a venti Americano to the face, or squeeze in a quick power nap in the bathroom stall. But caffeine makes your bod super jittery, and napping on the job likely isn't the best idea. So you'll have to settle for some energizing exercises to wake you up at work when that 2:30 p.m. feeling strikes.

If you think working out is the last thing your sleepy self wants to do, consider some of the scientific benefits behind this little life hack. According to one experiment, 30 seconds of exercise can give you the same boost of energy as that overpriced Starbucks drink.

Replacing coffee with exercise to wake you up midday won't just save your wallet — it'll prevent those unwanted jitters that leave you on edge. This is because caffeine causes a spike in adrenaline (which can boost your blood pressure and trigger stress), while exercise, on the other hand, causes a release in feel-good endorphins.

So say goodbye to your afternoon brew, and hello to jumping jacks.

Here are five energizing exercises that will make you feel rejuvenated AF when your eyes are closing in your cubicle.

1. Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks are a dynamic stretch for your arms, which means that they use movement to warm up your muscles and ease the transition from rest to movement.

This exercise will get your heart pumping and your blood flowing — that is, if you can convince yourself to get off your booty and crank them out.

2. Forearm Plank

Planks work essentially every muscle in your core, so the focus that you have to apply while holding the pose will be sure to wake you right up.

If you want to be that person in the office, you can even challenge your co-workers to a planking competition. Who knows, maybe they'll actually thank you for the much-needed energy boost.

3. Bicycle Crunches

The spine-twisting motion of this core exercise will wake your entire body up, giving you a juicy jolt of energy.

Pretend you're riding a bike, and that your destination is a luxurious queen-sized bed where you can take a nice, long nap.

Hey, a girl can dream of naps even if she can't take them at the office, right?

4. Superman

Superman doesn't need coffee to slay at life, and neither do you.

Strengthen your back with this heroic move. Trust me, you'll feel alert AF after even just a couple of reps.

5. Mountain Climbers

Challenge yourself by saving this exercise for last in your routine. Basically, the faster you move your legs, the more awake you'll feel.

Quick movement involves a combination of your brain and nervous system working as a team, so putting those bad boys to work will give you the midday jolt your body's craving.

