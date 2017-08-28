If you're actively seeking a real relationship, there's nothing more challenging than trying to find guys who want something serious, too. You have to trudge through people who ghost you after three dates, 2 a.m. “you up?” texts, and grimy men on Tinder who say “sit on my face and let me eat my way to your heart.” (That last one is a true story.) Wanting a serious relationship, and having to settle for the guy who acts like your boyfriend but refuses to call himself that — seriously, why do men do this??? — can be a disheartening reminder that love is dead, monogamy isn't a thing anymore, and you will be single forever.

A lot of people think millennials are this flaky generation of new-age commitment-phobes who believe marriage is just a sh*tty institution. But not all of us are like that! Oh, no. Some of us want the whole nine yards — the exclusive relationship, the boyfriend/girlfriend label, the engagement, the wedding, the marriage, and the kids, all 'til death do us part. And that's absolutely nothing to be ashamed of. In fact, we hopeless romantics should applaud ourselves for believing in a forever kind of love when everyone seems so freaking cynical these days.

Those of us who want a real connection, though, will encounter some struggles. It's just the nature of being a millennial and trying to find love. Here are 16 tweets about finding guys who want something serious that will make you want to cancel dating for good.

When you want love, but you're a man repeller.

Me: I just want a relationship

Also me: men repel me

Also also me: if a man saw me in my most comfortable state they would flee the country — Haley Rebecca Cain (@haleytimelady) August 18, 2017

When you know what “looking for something serious” REALLY means.

I want something REAL AND SERIOUS I WANT A LIFETIME FUCK YEARS OR MONTHS https://t.co/6RHsDjBsVZ — jojo (@jcain409) August 18, 2017

When you wonder if a serious relationship is even that great anyway.

Hook-up culture's not for me.

I'd rather get to know someone, find out they're not right for me, then keep dating them for 2-3 years.. — ⚡Me⚡ (@Definitely_Me_) May 12, 2017

When you know the pain is inevitable.

me falling 4 guys who don't want a relationship pic.twitter.com/CrE25lF4OE — megan (@meganxoanne) August 27, 2017

When he just keeps disappointing you.

When you can't stay away even when he's bad for you.

lol im done with him

*gets text from him*

lol I was jk — Perfect Boyfriend (@WhennBoys) August 27, 2017

When you think you can be the one to change him.

Having casual sex in the hopes that it will result in a relationship is like ordering a cheeseburger hoping it will become a Big Mac. — foams (@bigfoams) August 23, 2017

When he's a huge assh*le.

Relationship problems pic.twitter.com/IgiQuFNixj — History In Memes (@MemesOnHistory) August 25, 2017

When you know it won't work out, but you're going with it anyway.

How I feel pursing a relationship I know that's not gunna work out just for temporary satisfaction and reassurance pic.twitter.com/4Jxj345fe8 — CH ⚡️ (@Charles_thegod) August 27, 2017

When they don't even try to look nice for you.

What my girlfriend thought, first 4 dates:

1. Nice shirt.

2. Wow. A second nice shirt.

3. Okay, first shirt again.

4. He has two shirts. — francistogram (@francistogram) August 13, 2014

When you have way too many problems for anyone to handle anyway.

must be cool to start a relationship n not have 2 explain tht u have multiple mental illnesses and wait for the person to leave bc ur 2 much — common sad girl (@sadgirlkms) August 26, 2017

When he's being way too transparent about his real intentions.

Me: Netflix & chill?

Her: sure

[later that night]

Her: so you don't have Netflix?

Me [pulling out 20 condoms]: I don't have chill either — David Hughes (@david8hughes) September 15, 2015

When everything reminds you of what you don't have.

I just want someone who looks at me the way my brother looks at ketchup pic.twitter.com/gDcrGcjG13 — Anicca ‍ (@13adh13) January 23, 2016

When you're trying to figure out when to show your real self.

dates 1-4: let me tell u about my extremely normal hobbies and interests date 5: i don't think the moon is real — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) August 30, 2016

When he really did seem to like you, dammit.

Someday you'll meet someone amazing who just gets you. And they won't want to date you either — Hippo (@InternetHippo) July 15, 2015

When you've just about had it.

at this point if ur looking for anything but something serious get the fuck outta my way — ray (@rachelkriegerox) August 19, 2017

Don't worry. You'll find them.

