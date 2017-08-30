Guys Reveal What Kinds Of Things They'll Do To Show You They Really Like You

Dating is hard. And one of the very hardest parts about dating? Well, I would argue that it's definitely trying to figure out if the person you like actually likes you back. Your brain suddenly goes into overdrive trying to search for literally any clue at all that this person feels the same way about you. But, alas, I'm here to help. How do you know if a guy likes you, you ask?! DON'T WORRY, I'VE GOT SOME HELPFUL HINTS.

A recent Reddit thread prompted to helpful guys to explain exactly how they act when they actually like someone — and even wanna get more serious with them — and, boy, oh boy, did they deliver. Read along and look for all of these hints that your crush actually likes you, too.

He makes it clear he wants to see you again.

If I want to see you again, I make it known that I want to see you again. And I follow up and make plans to see you again. If I ask for you number it's a good sign – /u/smpl-jax

He would just ask you out.

Well it's a pretty straight forward answer, no fancy tricks or hidden intentions. In fact it's only three words. Ask her out. – /u/crosscurious227

He tries to hang out with you more.

If I know the woman I usually try to hang out with her more often – read her behavior. Does she flirt? Does she react positively to my flirting? I may suggest hanging out more. Or suggest getting drinks. If I'm interested I'll check her out (head to toe look over of her body), attempt to make her laugh, and pay attention to her. – /u/TheDude2017

He goes out of his way to hang out with you.

I go out of my way to talk to her. I'm a shy guy and I don't usually start conversations with people for no reason, but I'll do it with her. – /u/scorpionjacket

He is as obvious as possible about his intentions.

I try to be as overt about my interest as possible, so there's no confusion or possibility of misinterpreting my intentions. I'll usually come right out as say I think they're attractive and introduce myself. If the girl isn't interested, they'll usually just turn me down right there (usually by saying they have a boyfriend), which is great since I won't have to waste any more time on her. If they're receptive, try to get the ball rolling from there. If the interaction is going really well and I see she feels me, I ask her out, usually for something light like coffee or lunch. If they agree, I get her number. If not, that's cool too. If a girl agreed to go on a date with me to begin with, she's already interested in me or at the very least intrigued. It's just a matter of building comfort while testing the waters with flirting and touching. Usually by the end of the date, I'm confident whether she's into me or not to go for a kiss. If I'm able to, I can pull her to my place, or ask to be invited to hers if I dropped her off, though that's mostly done on later dates for me. – /u/Vashimus

He jokes around with you more.

Consistent joking/humor, if they're just a pal then I'll still joke around but I won't push it as much. If I'm into her I'm basically always looking for an opportunity to get a laugh. So – when I tell a bad joke, I'm into you. – /u/Goatsonice

He won't sleep with you on the first date.

If I really like a girl on a first date, I won't sleep with her that night. In the past, my relationships with women I've slept with on the first date never went anywhere, so around my mid 20's, I subconsciously developed this rule that if I really like a girl, I wait until the 2nd or 3rd date to get physical. If I sleep with a girl on a first date, it means I don't see us being anything more than hook up buddies or a ONS. So me denying physical advances on the first date is actually a sign that I'm romantically interested. My current girlfriend was kind of thrown off by it, but hey, we've been dating for over a year and a half, so I can't knock my method. – /u/ApolloRocketOfLove

He will sleep with you on the first date.

Opposite guy here. I'm more likely to put out if I like someone. If I don't like someone I won't fuck them. It actually really frustrates me that waiting longer if you like someone is a thing because then it's all ~oh we fucked so you don't think this is serious~ – /u/eroticas

He asks to see you again.

"So when can I see you again." If she agrees then she knows you're interested and you know she's interested. If not then, gotta stop. – /u/nahomboy

OK, well, these are just nine opinions from random men on the internet. But definitely don't take them to heart. Just keep doing you, and the right guy will make it obvious he likes you. And if you're feeling bold and confident (which you should always be feeling), then just ask the guy you're curious about how he feels about you.

