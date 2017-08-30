Everything You Need To Know About ‘AHS: Cult' Before The Premiere

In case you weren't already terrified enough re: the state of nation and the world, American Horror Story: Cult is here to bring you its creepy take on the 2016 election. But apparently, this seventh season of American Horror Story is not only about the election, but also bees? And cults? And clowns? There's a lot going on there, and with the premiere date approaching fast — September 5 — let's take a step back and answer a few questions, like how many episodes are in American Horror Story: Cult.

It's 11 episodes long.

American Horror Story: Cult will be a little longer than American Horror Story: Roanoke and a little shorter than American Horror Story: Hotel — one episode longer and shorter, to be exact. Season 7 clocks in at 11 episodes.

The first episode takes place on election night.

Last week we got the first full trailer for American Horror Story: Cult, which opened on Sarah Paulson as Ally Mayfair-Richard screaming in horror as her TV announced Donald Trump as the winner of the 2016 election. Kai Anderson (Evan Peters), who is watching the election somewhere else has a different reaction: a shout of triumph and humping his television. Later we see Ally telling her therapist, “Since election night it has all been getting so much worse.”

It doesn't look like Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump will actually be characters in the season, except in the sense that someone wears creepy masks that look that them.

There's romance.

In that same trailer, we get a glimpse of Sarah Paulson's character's marriage to Ivy, played by actress Allison Pill. But apparently, Allison is going to have a romance with Evan Peter's character, the blue-haired, alt-right maniac, Kai. Ryan Murphy called their relationship “a love story for the ages” on his Instagram.

Evan Peters plays multiple roles.

If you were upset about the lack of Evan Peters last season, never fear. This time around the actor is taking on many characters in addition to the cult leader named Kai, including famous cult leaders from recent history like Charles Manson, David Koresh, and Jim Jones.

Lena Dunham is in it.

It's true, the star of Girls, Lena Dunham, is in American Horror Story: Cult. She has a very small role as Valerie Solanas, who tried to murder Andy Warhol after he rejected a play she had written.

Billy Eichner is in it.

You may know him from “Billy on the Street,” or Parks and Recreation but Billy Eichnerr is taking on the horror genre as a beekeeper in this season of AHS.

As for what bees have to do with this season, that I still don't know. Bees?

American Horror Story: Cult premieres Sept. 5 on FX and will air Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET.

