Cole Sprouse Trolled Followers With A Joke About Lili Reinhart & Fans Are Losing It

Honestly, Cole Sprouse is one of the most relevant people on social media right now. If you're not following him on some platform, I highly recommend it. Go do it — now! Did you? OK, good… we can begin. Besides being able to peep his abs and cute face, Sprouse is actually very funny. His self-deprecating humor and quick wit make for an amazing combo. Recently, Cole Sprouse trolled followers with a Lili Reinhart look-alike on Instagram.

The Riverdale actor posted a throwback photo of him with his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, and a young fan. The twist? The blonde girl looks identical to Sprouse's Riverdale co-star, Lili Reinhart. After Sprouse put the picture on his Instagram story, he tagged Reinhart in the next post and added several question marks.

Sprouse and Reinhart have sparked pretty strong dating rumors, so this made Bughead fans very excited. Could you imagine? Childhood friends coming back together as adults? What a perfect love story.

Unfortunately, the girl in the photo is definitely not Reinhart. Womp, womp. A fan named Anna-Laura gushed on Twitter that she made it on Sprouse's Instagram story. This led people to wonder if she was actually Lili Reinhart's long, lost twin sister. Also, no. It turns out Anna-Laura met the twins while they were filming a jet-ski scene at a lake nearby her home.

They were at TSR shooting a jet ski scene for a movie — Anna-Laura (@anna_laura_19) August 27, 2017

For comparison purposes, here is Lili Reinhart in all her glory.

You might know Betty, but you don't know Lili Reinhart https://t.co/EJIsLjTpty pic.twitter.com/SR70424n7a — HuffPost Ent (@HuffPostEnt) August 23, 2017

While it's disappointing that Sprouse and Reinhart aren't childhood friends, it's more disappointing that we will never know their true relationship status. Sprouse has made it very clear he will never elaborate on his personal life to the public. During an interview with Elle in July, he said,

I am one of those guys that's never ever going to talk about my private life with the public sphere. I mean people can talk about the Jughead as much as they want but when it comes to the personal relationships, I have spent much of my life separating work and play so I will continue to do so.

Fine. Whatevs. I don't even care. OMG I CARE SO MUCH, but I'll let them have their privacy. Until I know the truth, I will continue to enjoy Cole Sprouse trolling people online. Not a bad compromise.

