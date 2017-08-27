Katy Perry & Nicki Minaj Closed Out The VMAs With “Swish Swish” And It Was Epic

If you've been in the know about Sunday night's 2017 VMAs thus far, we've already swooned over our favorite celebrities slaying it on the red carpet, making fashion statements left and right. Katy Perry, I'm looking at you, girlfriend. This spotlight star of the evening's awards show could not have made a more perfect host, in my opinion. Not only are her outfits looking totally fab, but Katy Perry's VMAs performance of “Swish Swish” seriously killed it (obviously, none of us are a bit surprised). Hopefully, you're reading this article while screening the awards show on your flatscreen with a bottle of rosé and bowl of salted caramel popcorn in hand (note: the salted caramel portion in this description is extremely crucial). Trust me, Katy Perry's VMAs performance is one thing you do not want to have the FOMO feels about when everyone's sharing their gossip at work tomorrow on how great it was.

Leading up to this year's show, many of you have probably heard the rumors circulating about Katy Perry and Taylor Swift reuniting at the VMAs. It's been haunting us all. Can this beef finally be resolved for good?? WTF is going to go down?! Perry had an interview with SiriusXM's “The Morning Mash Up” on Monday, Aug. 21, and shed some insight on feud. She said,

Listen, I'd love for the beef to end. I'd love to take it off the BBQ. I'm down, but I haven't heard anything of it.

Well, maybe one day this duo will let their beef cool down from the grill… but tonight, Katy Perry, how you never fail to impress the masses with your spectacular vocals and freaking solid dress game. I mean, seriously, you are queen. The star debuted her “Swish Swish” music video feat. Nicki Minaj this week, and fans everywhere could not handle the heat. This evening, a massive basketball took up the stage as Perry made an epic entrance, being lowered down from above. Nicki Minaj took the stage for her part in Perry's song, and inflatable basketballs crowd surfed throughout the audience. Perry closed off her performance by being lifted to the basketball hoop. Swish, swish, bish.

