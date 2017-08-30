Someone Did A Mashup Of “LWYMMD” And “Toxic” And It's Actually Kind Of Amazing

Taylor Swift's “Look What You Made Me Do” isn't getting the best reviews from critics compared to past Swift singles, but fans are still obsessed with it, saying it's Swift's most “savage” song and video yet. But someone made a remix of “Look What You Made Me Do” and Britney Spears' “Toxic,” and I'm not exaggerating when I say it makes “LWYMMD” one million times more of a bop. “Toxic” is the greatest pop song ever written, and you can @ me on that, as well as all of the other music critics who agree with me. (Seriously, “Toxic” is widely viewed as one of the best pop songs of all time. You can Google it.) So it's only natural that mixing it Swift's new single drastically improves the song. To be quite honest, it would do the same thing to any other song that shares a similar beat. “Toxic” is just that good.

The video made by user AnDy WuMUSICLAND doesn't just mashup the songs, either. Nope, it combines the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video with the “Toxic” music video, and the visuals from both oddly fit together perfectly. It's as if these songs were made to be remixed together. The beats of the respective songs are very similar as well. A lot of pop songs in the past have actually (either intentionally or unintentionally) mirrored the musical structure from “Toxic” because it's such a perfect formula for pop music. So basically, “Toxic” is so good, it fixed “Look What You Made Me Do.” Britney did that.

Although a lot of Swift stans are all about “LWYMMD,” there are a good amount of her fans who aren't impressed with the new single, saying that the lyrics aren't as nuanced and specific like the songs in Swift's past that made her so famous. But some of them have heard this remix and are saying they wish this was the original version of “Look What You Made Me Do.”

https://t.co/uTji1CPIZR THIS THO I WISH THIS WAS THE ORIGINAL — lauren (@aliensscullaay) August 30, 2017

In an angry, stupid world, the "Look What You Made Me Do"/"Toxic" makes everything better. It's seriously good. https://t.co/PAXLGPzQyH — Patrick Ness (@Patrick_Ness) August 30, 2017

wow toxic saved that https://t.co/TevqCb5KhR — Christian Zamora (@Christian_Zamo) August 28, 2017

I just listened to "look what you made me do" mashed with "toxic" and I'm not mad about it — Sam i am (@Sammywh43456933) August 30, 2017

“Toxic” heals all. It's Britney, b*tch.

