Miley Cyrus & Billy Ray's New Duet Will Take You Back To ‘Hannah Montana' – EXCLUSIVE

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray are the ultimate father-daughter duo, there's no question about it. If you love their relationship, then you'll be psyched to know a new duet is coming and it's basically “Butterfly Fly Away” part two. Yup, Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray's new duet, “Stand,” is on its way. Elite Daily had the chance to speak with Billy Ray on the 2017 VMAs red carpet and learn the details about the new song and the special meaning behind it.

Billy Ray first talked about his new album Set The Record Straight which is coming out this November. He explained,

It's called Set The Record Straight, it's very honest, has got a lot of duets … and I have a song with Miley called “Stand” and it's about standing up for what you believe in… be the change you want to see and it's a really important message in our world right now and I think something that all my girls have grasped a hold of that for years… you can't just talk about change, you've got to be the change.

Well said, Billy Ray, well said. The message of “Stand” is obviously very powerful and something our world needs to hear, especially in this political climate. When asked about the process for writing the song, Billy Ray told us,

I wrote it a few years ago and [have] kind of been setting it up for a while and it just kind of felt like it felt this body of work, it felt like a great time … as you know, our world, the United States itself, we're all going through a lot of change and this is a great time to be positive and for people to unite and don't be a divider, be a uniter… be a bridge, don't be a wall … that's what this song is about.

Of course, fans can't help but think about Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana days after hearing that the song is called “Stand.”

The two actually sang a duet called “Stand” on the show (you can listen to it in the video above). Fans can expect Billy Ray's new song to remind them of the olden days, that's for sure. Clearly, the song means a lot to the proud dad. He explained,

I write what I feel … my songs just come to me really quick when im dealing with emotions and different stuff so i just write what I feel and keep it real.

“Stand” and Billy Cyrus' new album will be out November 10.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.