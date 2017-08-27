We Need To Talk About Miley Cyrus' VMAs Performance Outfit – EXCLUSIVE

If you watched the 2017 VMAs on Aug. 27, then you probably cried your eyes out watching Miley Cyrus kill it performing “Younger Now” on stage. It was emotional because, well, I LOVE MILEY CYRUS, and also because Miley was clearly connecting with her country roots. What a throwback, am I right? I personally loved Miley Cyrus' outfit at the VMAs because it was so colorful and different from the looks we've seen her rock before.

Elite Daily had the chance to speak with August Getty, the fashion designer who dressed Miley Cyrus for her VMAs performance. Getty is an out fashion designer and LGBTQ philanthropist. Not only did he dress Miley Cyrus at the 2017 VMAs, he also designed outfits for Gigi Gorgeous and Sarah Kate Ellis.

When asked about what it was like to design the costume for Miley Cyrus' “Younger Now” performance, Getty tells Elite Daily,

Well, it's the same vibe as the clothing that I made for her music video “Younger Now,” and I'm excited to expand on that with new designs for her… it's like old-school Dusty Springfield, rocker, country, western… '50s and '60s vibe… with Miley's signature colorful pop.

When asked about how the design came to be, Getty says it was simple:

She just gave me the name … Dusty Springfield, little bit of Elvis in there…

Damn, I wish I had a fashion designer who could make me look this good. So, will the two continue to collab? Getty explains,

We definitely have some things in the works, I don't know if she's gonna wear them … I'm excited to see them, they're so beautiful.

Not only did Miley Cyrus look incredible, she sounded amazing, too! If you want to re-watch her performance, you can check out the video below. SLAY, MILEY, SLAY.

This Miley Cyrus performance is oddly spectacular. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/RJlQtwLx4V — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) August 28, 2017

Thanks so much for chatting, August Getty! Please design a beautiful outfit for me next.

