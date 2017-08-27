People Are Dragging Taylor Swift For Copying Miley Cyrus In Her New Music Video

Taylor Swift launched her new video for “Look What You Made Me Do” at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, and right off the bat, everyone was talking about it. Though some of it was probably…. not what Taylor would like to hear. Twitter called the video out, saying Taylor Swift's new video copied Miley Cyrus.

To be fair, Taylor's been accused of copying a lot of stuff in her new video. She's been called out for copying Beyoncé's Lemonade album (and the song “Formation” in particular), and people are also already saying that Taylor's “Look What You Made Me Do” styling reminds them an awful lot of classic Britney Spears. But there's one delightful detail that really stood out — that weird birdcage.

Yeah, Taylor spends a good portion of her video on a swing in the middle of a birdcage, and it reminded a lot of people of Miley Cyrus — who, a reminder, spent the majority of her 2010 video for “Can't Be Tamed” in a birdcage (also, in an actual bird's nest too, so that's different, at least). Everything old is new again, I guess?

Twitter started raising its collective eyebrow pretty quickly.

Taylor thinking she so slick in her bird cage. Sorry sweetie, Miley got you beat pic.twitter.com/8usuvn1QeN — Néctar Goya (@NectarPaola) August 28, 2017

i don't know if it was intentional or not but the birdcage scene really made me think of miley's can't be tamed era — alley (@alisonjerrys) August 28, 2017

#LooksWhatYouMadeMeDo That bird cage reminded me of Miley's Can't Be Tamed mv. pic.twitter.com/WYPqbOYNxg — -Amaya| (@ezriaxemison) August 28, 2017

Taylor inside a big bird cage? @MileyCyrus sue sis — jon (@vivamiIey) August 28, 2017

didn't miley cyrus do a bird cage thing too? wow a legend https://t.co/m8iemHR2KY — buy diving on itunes (@arianasdx) August 28, 2017

Taylor in a bird cage in her new music video is exactly like mileys "can't be tamed" and I can't help but further hate this song — tiddles (@coolbre707) August 28, 2017

Oh wow a bird cage and swing I've seen that in another video… #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Qtd7F9yION — Auztin (@troyauztin) August 28, 2017

I hope she realizes Miley Cyrus had the bird cage idea first — Sydney Grace (@sydney_grace_16) August 28, 2017

5. Miley Cyrus – Cant Be Tammed or P!nk with the swing

Bird Cage pic.twitter.com/H3pEgtXLX5 — jaade ⚡ (@RihannaXhe) August 28, 2017

Is this birdcage in #LWYMMDvideo from Miley Cyrus's Can't Be Tamed video? Where do they house this cage? #VMAs — The Hermit (@hermitscorner) August 28, 2017

The birdcage was already done, girl. pic.twitter.com/YbjPR8w0ii — Tricia Morse (@pgizzle312) August 28, 2017

Some people were reminded of Lindsay Lohan's foray into pop music, too.

Lindsay, if you remember, tried her hand at pop music way back in 2004, only a few months after Mean Girls made her a superstar. And the title track off her album Rumors also had some love for the aesthetic power of the birdcage.

The bird cage scene in Taylor's video was inspired by Rumors. Damn we love impact @lindsaylohan pic.twitter.com/sxe9MBymjM — mad queen (@fuckyeahcarol) August 28, 2017

Wow I just made sense of Taylor's new image… she's tryna be Lindsay so bad … the mean girls sounding song… the bird cage… amazing — sophia (@sophiapearll) August 28, 2017

Don't forget Rumors with the bird cage seen — Child of The Grove (@whyryan_) August 28, 2017

Leave the birdcage to the professionals, Tay #VMAs pic.twitter.com/tCSs7zPc4q — Bridget Hustwaite (@BHustwaite) August 28, 2017

And some people were like, “Yeah, everyone had this idea.”

Im not sure you can have a trademark on a bird cage… — Brooke (@brooke402) August 28, 2017

Debatable. Miley wasn't the first one to be in a bird cage, but that doesn't mean she copied anyone — YOUNGER NOW 9/29 (@GroovyMiley) August 28, 2017

To be fair, it does seem like a pretty popular metaphor for pop stars looking to make a transition to a new phase. But original? Unique? That seems like a hard no.

apparently, the birdcage is the universal "shedding my old image" symbol in music videos. first Miley Cyrus did it, and now Taylor Swift — Jodi Guglielmi (@JodiGug3) August 28, 2017

You know an artist is "grown up" and "edgy" when they swing in a bird cage. #TaylorSwift #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo — Carly (@arebelshope) August 28, 2017

Well, at least Taylor knows she's in good company?

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.