Fans Think Taylor Swift's New Video Mocks Kim K's Robbery & They're Pissed

The 2017 VMAs were on Aug. 27, 2017, and Taylor Swift shocked millions of people across the globe with the release of her new video and single, “Look What You Made Me Do.” Swift is notorious for writing love songs about ex-lovers, but this time she's out for revenge for all of those who did her wrong. Watch out, world! Hurricane Swift is coming through, and she's not going away. So, what did the music video mean? Many believe it was an ode to all of her enemies, including Kim K. Fans even think Taylor Swift mocks Kim Kardashian's robbery in her latest video and it's pretty messed up if it's true.

Kim K was robbed at gun point, put into a bathtub, and robbed of 10 million dollars worth of jewelry. Swift's video features a shot of herself relaxing in a bathtub filled with diamond jewelry and a handful of rings, which many believe is all about Kardashian's robbery in Paris. So, did Swift intentionally create a similar scene? Bathtub, check. Jewelry, check. Gun, check (Taylor did a hand signal of a gun in the video). I'd say Swift is trying to make some sort of bold statement with that scene. The Swift and Kim K drama is just too good.

The Twittersphere is basically on the verge of collapse because all of this T. Swift drama is slowly breaking the internet one tweet, video release, and album cover art at a time.

See her gun?

Is Taylor Swift mocking Kim Kardashian's robbery at gunpoint in her new music video? https://t.co/uc8Kgoguf7 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/g5KcI1ySaB — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 28, 2017

Yes, they did.

DIDNT THEY TIE UP KIM K IN THE BATHTUB DURING THE ROBBERY? #LWYMMDvideo #VMAs pic.twitter.com/6e9hGgN4OU — Thrifting Debutante (@thriftingdeb) August 28, 2017

Yikes. Some people are not happy about the Swift video. Like, not happy at all.

Taylor went so low posing in a bathtub of jewels knowing damn well kim was gagged and put in a bathtub pic.twitter.com/V7pojbI6wl — matt (@empatheticthot) August 28, 2017

Let's all hope it was a coincidence.

Just a bit too far.

If Taylor Swift, in the bathtub full of diamonds, is a diss to Kim Kardashian's robbery, then dang, she went a lil bit too far. — Fin (@afweena) August 28, 2017

I'm scared. Twitter is angry. Really angry.

Peeps are saying #TaylorSwift is mocking #KimKardashian's robbery in her new video "Look What You Made Me Do" which premiered on the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/5xdDwoGKlA — NJLALA.com (@OooLaLaBlog) August 28, 2017

Remember back in October 2016, when people thought Swift had something to do with Kim K's robbery? Yes, it went there.

has anyone stopped to think that maybe Taylor Swift is behind the Kim Kardashian robbery? i'm just saying. think about it ☕️ — Kayla Bell (@kaaay_bee) October 7, 2016

So, will the T. Swift and Kim K drama ever end? Apparently not anytime soon. The music video is proof Swift isn't afraid to bring out the big guns, and they're big.

