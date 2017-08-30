This Insane Feud Between ‘GOT' Actors May Have Changed Cersei & Bronn's Storylines

The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale featured one of the biggest scenes of the show to date, the Dragon Pit summit. In it, actors who have never shared screen time in seven years of the show finally found themselves all together on the same set. But one character decided to take off before the party started: Bronn. He and Pod went off for a drink. How odd! But not really — because apparently he and Lena Headey, who plays Cersei, hate each other. Why? And what happened between Cersei and Bronn that they can't be on set together?

This has actually been something that's been known since 2014, just before Season 4 aired, when The Telegraph first reported it. But since then, since Bronn and Cersei have magically never appeared together on screen, fans just kind of forgot about it. Until now, when Bronn's overly hasty exit before Cersei and Jaime arrived was just a little too odd to let pass.

Apparently, Lena Headey and Jerome Flynn used to date, back in the day. No one is clear exactly when,, rumors go all the way back to 2002. But she broke up with her first child's baby daddy in 2011, and got with her current partner in late 2014, and this rumor broke in March of 2014. Both Headey and Flynn have been with the show since 2010, so all signs point to “dating your co-worker” situation, which never seems to end well.

Rumor has it their relationship ended *so* badly, the production team works to keep them apart at all costs. (There's even a rumor it's in their contracts that the show has to.) The problem is that Lena Headey, as Cersei, is irreplaceable, while by Season 4, Bronn was such a fan favorite that recasting him was unthinkable.

But with Season 5 coming up, Bronn was supposed to marry Lollys Stokeworth and move into the Red Keep, where his money focused and road warrior mentality would cause him to quietly take power from most of Cersei's underlings without her noticing. Obviously this was not possible. So instead, they took Bronn and sent him to Dorne with Jaime instead.

Meanwhile, the show has a terrible dilemma coming up. Season 8 will see Jaime gone, and Bronn in charge of the Lannister Army… which means he's reporting directly to Cersei. How in heaven's name does the show get around this?

Will Bronn simply show up with the army in Winterfell and announce he told Cersei to “fook off” off screen? Or will the two finally be forced to share the screen for a scene where the hatred and bitterness isn't acting? If they are, we have a feeling the explosion will rival anything wildfire could bring to King's Landing.

