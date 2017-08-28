This Tiny Detail About Bran On ‘GOT' Proves He May Not Know As Much As We Thought

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 7. Game of Thrones Season 7 is officially over and done with. No more Game of Thrones episodes for at least a year, probably two years. So in this difficult time, we must do the only thing we can do: Obsess over every tiny moment of that insane finale. For instance, that remember that scene with Bran and Sam, where they both realize that Jon Snow is actually a Targaryen? That was kind of weird, right? Isn't Bran suppose to know everything? So why didn't Bran know Rhaegar's marriage was annulled?

This scene was arguably one of the most hilarious scenes in the series. Bran's been pulling this “I am the Three-Eyed Raven” crap all season and Sam was the only one who had the appropriate response: “Oh! I don't know what that means.” And then pretty much right after Bran explains to Sam that he can see everything, Sam hit Bran with something he didn't know: Rhaegar annulled his marriage with his first wife, in order to marry Lyanna Stark. This is a fairly important piece of information, as it means Jon Stark is not actually a bastard but the legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen, and rightful heir to the Iron Throne. He could be a dragon king, too!

So the fact that Bran, all-seeing Raven or whatever, needed Sam to tell him that gives a big clue about how powerful Bran actually is. As a fan on Reddit pointed out, it seems like while Bran can pretty much see everything, he has to know where to look in order to see it. Once Sam told Bran about the marriage (which he only know about because his wife Gilly told him), then and only then was Bran able to see his vision of the wedding. Then he learned Jon's real name (Aegon Targaryen) and of his right to the Iron Throne.

So, Bran isn't just sitting up there with all the answers to everything! Good to know. That would probably be a gaping plot hole, otherwise.

