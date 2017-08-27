Twitter Blew Up After This Character Died On ‘Game Of Thrones'

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 7. Is this real life? Is this really happening? Is this going to be forever? Please, oh please, let the answer be yes to all three of those questions, because Littlefinger is finally dead on Game of Thrones, thank the Lord. Fans have been calling for Petyr Baelish to die for years now, and Game of Thrones finally delivered, in pretty much the most satisfying way they possibly could. But honestly, the tweets about Littlefinger's death on Game of Thrones are almost better than the actual death itself. The joy among fans right now is just so pure.

You can't blame people for being happy to see Littlefinger get throat stabbed. That snake has been trying to drive a wedge between the Stark sisters, and that shiz is unforgivable. So thank god Arya and Sansa got their revenge in the best way possible: Sansa sentencing Littlefinger to death, like the boss Lady of the house that she is, and Arya executing him, like the terrifying assassin that she is. If that's not sibling bonding, I don't know what is.

Twitter pretty much blew up when this sisterly execution went down.

THIS ENTIRE SEASON WAS WORTH THIS ONE SCENE OH MY GOD #GameOfThrones — Victoria McNally (@vqnerdballs) August 28, 2017

END LITTLE FINGER YESS END LITTLE FINGER. The lead up was annoying and frustrating but this moment is helpful #GameofThrones — Connie (@ConStar24) August 28, 2017

THE STARK SIBLINGS WHEN THEY SQUAD UP AGAINST LITTLE FINGER #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/oDQ66m380k — Mylinh Hoang (@mylinhsworld) August 28, 2017

BYE LITTLEFINGER — Tyler (@TylerBonitaa) August 28, 2017

I TAKE IT BACK SANSA I SHOULDNT HAVE DOUBTED YOU https://t.co/TCJBVZJ8Y1 — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) August 28, 2017

Watching Little Finger finally get what he deserves #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/R3DpRSSafC — Travon Free (@Travon) August 28, 2017

Of course, Littlefinger's death was not entirely unexpected. Fans have been theorizing that Arya would kill Littlefinger even before Season 7 started, thanks to a small detail in this Entertainment Weekly photoshoot.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Arya was in possession of Littlefinger's Valyrian steel dagger, and just assumed she had killed him to get it. Of course, we now know that Littlefinger actually gave that dagger to Bran, who then gave it to Arya. Bran is an all-seeing fortune teller these days, so he probably did that because he knew Arya would need to use it. So maybe Arya getting Littlefinger's dagger wasn't directly related to his death, but it was some pretty heavy foreshadowing of the execution moment.

Anyways, a lot of other crazy stuff happened in the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale too, but let's just focus on the positives, shall we? Littlefinger is dead! Littlefinger is dead!

