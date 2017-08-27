‘Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Details Have Twitter Absolutely Fuming

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7, Episode 7. Sunday night's Game of Thrones Season 7 finale had everything — death, sex, politics, and even a freakin' zombie ice dragon. Yet I was still deeply disappointed by this finale — and that's because it failed to live up to my expectations of the episode never ending. Because by far the worst part of this finale is that now we get no more Game of Thrones episodes for a really, really long time. In fact, we probably won't even get a Game of Thrones Season 8 teaser trailer for a really long, long time.

Why? Well, I hate to be the bearer of terrible, awful news, but even though Game of Thrones Season 8 doesn't have an official premiere date yet, it's looking more and more likely that it won't happen until 2019. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, AKA Jaime Lannister, let slip that filming won't start until October. As filming generally takes about six months for Game of Thrones, the absolute earliest we could see Season 8 would be next September, and it's likely it may even be pushed back to early 2019. So you can pretty much guarantee it will be nearly a year before we see any sort of footage from Season 8.

And honestly? Fans are pissed about it.

When you realize that may have been the last episode for two years #GameOfThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/2ezUlEFBHY — Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) August 28, 2017

Seriously?! That's how you end it!? The wait for next season is SO LONG. Goddamnit. I'm overloading right now. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7A57CJbqYP — Mike (@ThoughtsByMike) August 28, 2017

Reporter: Did you enjoy watching the finale?

Me: It was great

Reporter: Can't wait till 2019 right?

Me:#GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Yqcmq4oUoe — Tiffany Jones (@TuffunyJo) August 28, 2017

The wait for season 8 is gonna be longer than waiting for winter to arrive #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/rKIsuulV9k — Dylan Thompson (@DylanThompson31) August 28, 2017

When #gameofthrones ends and you're left waiting for season 8…Two years away pic.twitter.com/0GEkxf3BCi — Alec DePalm (@bushidoliving) August 28, 2017

Me during the next year waiting for season 8 #GoT pic.twitter.com/WpcWM8QK2H — Morgan Turkoly (@morgan_turkoly) August 28, 2017

And it REALLY didn't help that the Game of Thrones writers ended Season 7 on that massive, terrifying cliffhanger. Y'all really going to make me wait upwards of two years to find out if my ginger-bearded friend Tormund is going to live through that zombie ice dragon attack or not? That's just wrong! Tormund and Brienne still need to get married and have a million babies!

Well, in the meantime, at least there are a million Game of Thrones Season 8 theories on the internet to obsess over. Or hey, maybe George RR Martin will finally publish that book! Ha ha. Just kidding.

