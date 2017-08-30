Here's What Wells Actually Does When He's Not Bartending On ‘Paradise'

Wells Adams is sure shaking things up this season on Bachelor in Paradise, even if he isn't an official cast member. The former Bachelorette contestant from JoJo's season has replaced Jorge as the show's bartender, but what is Wells' real job? Wells not only slings drinks for the group in Mexico, he's also taken on the role as the show's resident greek chorus, chiming in on all the drama with wit, insider insight… and props.

Nope, he's not a professional puppeteer, in case you were wondering. Although he should probably look into taking his little narration act on the road when this is all done. Wells is actually a longtime radio DJ in Nashville who has brought his voice, commentary, and music knowledge to IHeartRadio's Alt 98.3 and 105.9 The Rock. Plus, his #drunksnapchat recaps are not-to-be-missed.

When he isn't mixing cocktails on-screen or trying to find love on BIP or The Bachelorette, it appears his pretty sweet gig has involved interviewing a variety of cool bands and celebs.

And he's been recognized for his talents, too.

Wells is already a total fan fave, and we can see why. He shocked audiences last week when he stepped outside his bartending shoes to plant a kiss on Danielle M. as she was exiting Paradise — a sure-fire way to make a lasting impression on Bachelor Nation. Fans are already speculating that the pair, who were friends from Nashville, are legit dating now. Wells confirmed to Chris Harrison that she's “a great kisser” and that they had a date years ago that went nowhere but friendship. Here's hoping that after that kiss, things have truly changed.

There's also always the dream that Wells could be the next Bachelor. According to his bio, he doesn't like pizza that much, which might be a deal breaker for some ladies. We're here for it, as long as he brings those puppets? Or not.

Even though Wells isn't a legit bartender outside of Paradise, he still offers plenty of flair to the position and his own brand of humor. Bonus points for knowing how to spice things up with that whole Danielle thing…

Oh, and if you're looking to make a mean “Wells Special” for your next event, the boy has got you covered!

The "Wells Special" was muddled jalapeño and basil with tequila, soda and a splash of cranberry https://t.co/Z4L0516A98 — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) August 22, 2017

