10 Littlefinger Memes To Make You Feel Better After The ‘GOT' Finale

Amid the big reveals, betrayals, and dragon attacks in the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale, one moment really stood out among the rest for fans. Spoiler alert: Don't read on if you haven't watch the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones yet. Of course, the moment that caused the most fandom rejoicing was the death of Littlefinger. Though it appeared that Littlefinger's insidious plan to turn Sansa against her sister Arya this season was working, the Lady of Winterfell revealed she had him figured out all along during Sunday night's finale and surprised him by sentencing him to death instead of Arya. Littlefinger's shocked reaction was so good, it inspired a ton of people to turn it into a meme. These Littlefinger memes from the Game of Thrones finale are the best way to celebrate the death of the master manipulator that's been torturing all our favorite characters in Westeros for years.

As a refresher of what happened, Littlefinger kept pushing Sansa to turn on Arya in the finale, implying that her little sister had actually returned to Winterfell in order to murder Sansa. But in the end, Sansa saw right through Littlefinger. She called everyone into the great hall under the guise of sentencing Arya to death, but at the last minute, she turned her attention to Littlefinger and sentenced him instead. Though he tried his best to plead his way out of it, Arya winds up slitting Littlefinger's throat.

But the most meme-worthy moment was when Sansa shocked Littlefinger by sentencing him to death instead of Arya at the last minute. Littlefinger's surprised reaction drew some comparison to the already viral “blinking why guy” gif.

I'd like to nominate Littlefinger getting exposed as the new "Blinking White Guy" GIF #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/bmoGv27qdg — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) August 28, 2017

Make little finger the new blinking guy GIF #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/oPpA32SMBf — jrockzy (@Jrockzy1) August 28, 2017

#GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones

Sansa: You are accused of murder and treason. How do you pleade, Little Finger. Little Finger: pic.twitter.com/YKPKtYhSGe — Cody Campbell (@CodyCampbell12) August 28, 2017

And the symbolism of the way Littlefinger was killed was not lost on fans. Arya used the same blade that Littlefinger threatened her father Ned Stark with back in Season 1.

littlefinger's throat was slit by the dagger that he put on ned's throat when he betrayed him..by arya who's dressed like ned

poetic justice pic.twitter.com/a8ZKid5ZhH — edgelord allan poe (@haarleyquin) August 28, 2017

littlefinger getting his throat slashed by the same weapon that practically started this whole war. pure poetry. #GameOfThrones — ethan gregory (@_ethangregory) August 28, 2017

Another moment from the scene that fans loved was when Bran stepped up to help his sisters out in their plan. Littlefinger tried to get himself out of the sentencing by pointing out that nobody was there to witness his crimes, but now that Bran is the all-seeing Three-Eyed Raven, he was able to produce the receipts.

Littlefinger: "None of you were there to see what happened. None of you knows the truth." Bran:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/bNBu21KY9K — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 28, 2017

But mostly, fans were just pleased Littlefinger is finally dead.

me sleeping knowing that littlefinger is dead #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8du6CWgjAw — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) August 28, 2017

How I'm slping tonight knowing Little Finger is dead. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/6uRBMH6SR8 — Dylon Smith (@madebydylon) August 28, 2017

Now we've just got to hope Cersei gets what's coming to her next season.

