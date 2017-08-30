There's A Rumor Peter Is The Next ‘Bachelor' And Twitter Is Freaking Out

Will he or won't he? Ever since runner-up Peter Kraus left Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation has been on a roller coaster of speculation over his next move. Social media has been buzzing with rumors, and the tweets about Peter being the next Bachelor say so much about how people feel regarding the possibility.

Rumblings of the prospect of Peter becoming the show's next leading man have been all over the place for a while, and now Reality Steve is tweeting that he feels “confident in reporting” what his sources are telling him, and that “it will be announced soon.” Cue the Twitter frenzy. As you may recall, Peter notoriously wasn't ready to settle down and make a commitment to Rachel that required an engagement. Even producer Mike Fleiss offered his two cents on the matter a few weeks ago, ruling Peter out by tweeting, “Do we really want a Bachelor who isn't ready to settle down with a woman he loves? Hmmm. Not what #thebachelor is all about…”

Mike Fleiss' latest tweet?

Stand by for shocking news regarding #thebachelor … — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 30, 2017

Oh, man. Maybe we should gear up for a change of heart. But what makes Peter ready to propose now? The whole point of The Bachelor is to find love. And ask a person to marry you. Maybe Peter will just give out keys to his apartment on the finale. Or his Netflix password. Or his gas card. We kid, we kid. And we're not the only ones… Oh, the opinions of Bachelor Nation.

Also, if Peter is the next bachelor, I pledge to never drink… a whole bottle of wine during the Bachelor ever again. Only a few glasses.✋ — ProBrunchersSociety (@probruncherssoc) August 30, 2017

So if Peter gonna b the bachelor the question isn't he doesn't know if his ready to b married bt more was he wasn't ready to marry Rachel pic.twitter.com/TDkyLUl80u — Brittney (@BrittneyJ24) August 30, 2017

I just heard it might be Peter for the bachelor. On one hand I am ecstatic, on the other I dont want them to ruin him #TeamPeter pic.twitter.com/W6lsEdRZfp — Yours Truly (@Shining_Miracle) August 30, 2017

Of course, Peter may be the better choice for some fans if another other option is Dean. Deanie Baby hasn't exactly made the best impression in the relationship department on BIP, considering he's embroiled in somewhat of a love triangle. One minute he's canoodling with Kristina and seemingly the next he's all over D. Lo in a pool, telling her he could see himself falling in love with her. Yes, the role of the Bachelor is all about two timing (or 25-timing) and playing the contestant field, but this comes off as an immature shady no-no. Advantage? Peter.

Should we brace ourselves for Peter The Bachelor or will there be more twists thrown our way? Here's hoping we find out who will be handing out those roses next season soon.

