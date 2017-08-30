This Small Detail May Prove Tormund Is Still Alive On ‘Game Of Thrones'

Game of Thrones left the finale of Season 7 on a bit of a cliffhanger. While the major point of the final scene was that the Wall had collapsed, and the Night King was riding his ice dragon at the head of an army 100,000 dead souls strong, fans wondered what happened to Tormund Giantsbane and Beric Dondarrion, who were at the top of the Wall at Eastwatch. Did they die? Or did they survive? With a new interview with Giantsbane actor Kristofer Hivju out, we want to know: Is Tormund alive on Game of Thrones?

Hivju insists that he has no idea if his character survived or not. He says it's pretty scary to have no idea what his fate is, and if he'll be back next season, or if he'll only have his job as the most famously bearded hotel wizard hawking Wyndham rewards.

Realistically speaking, if you're on top of an ice wall and it's many hundreds of meters tall … I was a competitive climber when I was younger, and that fall, I must say, it doesn't look good, man. (Laughs.) It really doesn't look good. I saw an Instagram post somewhere of a guy shoveling through the snow and screaming, ‘Tormund! Tormund!'

When it comes to the script, it didn't give any clues either:

You came to the end of the script and it was like: “And then Tormund and Beric see the Army of the Dead. The dragon takes down the Wall.” And it was like, “What?”

One thing that is clear though — if Tormund was dead, he would know it. The show is infamous for how they tell actors they're dead — it's called “the Phone Call,” where showrunners Benioff and Weiss call you and tell you you're done this season. Hivju has not gotten that call.

So though the actor doesn't know if he survived or not, and won't know what happened until he receives a script (or not), it seems like if he and Beric do die it won't be until the beginning of Season 8. Which means that, for now, they've probably survived.

At least, we hope so.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.