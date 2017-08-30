6 Stunning Long-Sleeved Wedding Dresses Under $150 Made For Your Fall Wedding

Finding the perfect dress for your wedding is one of the best moments of the whole process of getting married, besides saying “I do.” Something about fall weddings calls for an elegant long-sleeved wedding dress. Of course, you should be incredibly happy with your dress without overclouding thoughts about how much it potentially hurt your pockets. Don't be discouraged. Long-sleeved wedding dresses can fall within your budget with a little dedication and harnessing some Nancy Drew search tactics.

We've always been good at spotting those killer deals, but it can be easy to second guess those skills when it comes to your wedding dress. Finding a wedding dress isn't like spotting those perfect boots at half-price by chance. It will be your day to marry the person you love endlessly, in a dress that didn't put your wallet in the ICU. The amount of money spent on weddings is almost unbelievable, but everyone deserves to shine on their special day. Your dress shouldn't necessarily be the easy part, but you should be confident and fearless when strutting down the aisle to your SO. Needless to say, before you shovel loads of money into your dress because you think there aren't that many options out there, consider some of these good buys.

1. This Open Back Defines Elegance

Awaken My Love White Long Sleeve Lace Maxi Dress, $84, Lulu's

There's something super elegant about a long-sleeved wedding dress that's lace and has an open back. It shows just enough skin to prove how beautifully unique every woman's body is. Seriously, this look is so stunning.

2. Looking Lovely In Lace

Marina Long Sleeve Lace Gown, $79.97, Nordstrom Rack

Lace and long sleeves really do walk hand in hand. This duo is truly the epitome of class and elegance. And let's be real, the wedding gown should just be an accessory to the beauty you're already slaying.

3. Be The Belle Of The Ball With These Long Bell Sleeves

Enchanted Evening White Lace Maxi Dress, $96, Lulu's

Those gorgeous bell sleeves will make it even more enjoyable to give your hand in marriage. And yes, we are still keeping the dress cost under $100. The low cut in the front will elegantly reveal that collar bone.

4. This Simple Look Is Oh-So Beautiful

Illusion Jersey Sheath Dress with Side Details, $99.99, David's Bridal

This is a tad more laid-back look, but it's still just as pretty. Everyone has their own style and can pull specific looks off. It's prime time to find yours and work with your own unique look.

5. This Lace And Mesh Combo Is A Show-Stopper

Lace Cap Sleeve Long Mesh Wedding Dress, $149.99, David's Bridal

Mesh and lace are some of the most classiest yet sexiest looks out there. This white gown brings the combined look full-circle. Your future hubby won't even know what's heading his way.

6. Embrace The Knee-Length

Blu Sage Long Sleeve Wedding Dress, $100, JCPenney

Showing your legs a little bit with anything lace caters to some pure femininity. The little pattern on the top of this dress also draws attention to that forever captivating collar bone. This style is also a great dress for the reception, so you can dance the night away with your new SO. Regardless of what style dress you get, don't get too overwhelmed by the dress madness. It's important, but the goal is to get married and the love of your life simply just wants to meet you at the end of the aisle, no matter what you're wearing.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.