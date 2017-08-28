8 Cheap And Cute Things For Your Dorm Room That Cost Under $50

It's the start of the school year, which means new classes, new memories, and new dorm rooms. Although many parts of going back to school are fun, I'm sure we can all agree that decorating your new dorm room is close to the top of the list. It's a chance to renew and revamp your style, so who wouldn't get excited? Well, most likely everyone… when you realize how costly that trendy dorm room can cost. But, there are a ton of cute things for your dorm room that don't have to break the bank.

Obviously, the natural next step when you're excited about your new place is to spend hours and hours creating lists and hitting up Pinterest for perfect dorm room ideas. Before you know it, you've crafted just what you want the room to look like. You pretty much have it down to a science; a throw pillow here, a blanket tossed effortlessly at the foot of your bed, and a chic rug to cover the tile floors are all essentials. But then, you see the price tag. Ouch. After buying the bare necessities for school, it seems like getting that dream dorm is going to be near impossible.

Don't start pouting quite yet, though, because I have good news for you. With a little hustle and a lot of good attitude, you might be able to get close to that dream dorm anyway… or at least, really love the place you're in. I have even got a head start done for you. Here are eight cute and cheap dorm room accessories to keep you ballin' on a budget.

1. Dry Erase Board

Dry-Erase Calendar Decal, $19, PBteen

Between classes, clubs, and sports games, you have a lot going on. Don't let your schedule get too crazy to the point where you can't keep track of everything. This stick-on wall decal looks great above your desk, and it's totally customizable so you can make it look just the way you want. It's a great addition to your dorm, and necessary so you can write down all of your plans in one place.

2. Fake Succulents

Artificial Plant in White Pot Small — Threshold™, $7.99, Target

There's just something about a few plants that can really make a place feel like home. Unfortunately, dorm lighting and a busy schedule can be a recipe for disaster for real plants. Go for the next best thing and pick out a few fake plants to dress up your space.

3. Throw Blanket Basket

Large Metal Wire Basket, $24.99, H&M

This wire basket looks basic, but it's anything but that. Toss a throw blanket and pillow into it, set it near your bed, and you'll be closer to #PinterestGoals than you thought possible. This one from H&M comes in three different colors so you can keep things matching.

4. String Lights On String Lights

Globe String Light, $11.99, Amazon

String lights are a college dorm room essential. They look great, they're easy to set up, and there's no going wrong with some mood lighting. You'll be particularly grateful for the warm lights when the dorm room fluorescent ones get to be too much.

5. Sweater Knit Throw Blanket

Blanket Marled Sweater Knit Throw — Threshold™, $21.24, Target

There's something about a throw blanket that's special and cozy AF. They look great dressing up the foot of your bed, they're your best bud when it comes to Netflix marathons, and they're easy to pack up when it comes to moving time. I'm a fan of the sweater knit for extra cozy points.

6. Trendy Letter Board

DCWV Home 16”x16” Black & White Letter Board With 1” Black Letters, $24.99, JOANN

If there's one thing you're going to get on this list, make it this one. The letter board is the dorm room trend right now, and for good reason. You'll spend hours picking out your favorite quotes (guilty). I dare you not to change it every day.

7. Faux Fur Rug

Luxe Gordon Faux Fur Sheepskin, $24.99, Bed, Bath & Beyond

Do you have a tile floor? No big deal. A little faux fur rug will dress up the space just enough. It'll also keep your feet happy when jumping out of bed in the morning.

8. Chic Macrame Wall Hanging

Indigo Dip Dye Macrame Wall Hanging, $19.95, American Eagle

A macrame wall hangings is the perfect finishing touch for your room. It adds interest to any empty wall and it matches pretty much anything. Boho chic not your style? There are tons of options out there.

The point is, decorating your dorm doesn't have to break your piggy bank. Save up for the pieces you want, and accept that it might not look quite like that dorm you pinned. Either way, the space is yours, and you're bound to love it.

