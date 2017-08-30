21 Khalid Lyrics For Captions That Will Get All The Likes On Instagram

Instagram has to be hands down my favorite social media platform, and quite honestly, I'm positive it's at least on its way to being yours, too. Instagram has a way of being a complete and utter time waster, without being 100 percent annoying. It's cool, it's effortless, and it's very rarely full of lowlights — as in, people share their best moments there. It provides us with our funny meme fill for the day, quality style inspo, and delicious #FoodPorn we'll bookmark for days on end. But let me tell you, even the best Instagram picture can't escape a bad caption. So to help all of you out, if you didn't know, fave singer Khalid is not only a lyrical genius, but his words also double as amazing Instagram captions. You best be starting a list of Khalid lyrics for captions ASAP.

He has become seriously popular in the music scene, and definitely has an effortlessly cool vibe your Instagram post will love. Your caption's important; it defines the entire vibe of the photo, gives it context, or just makes you seem seriously cool. While a good one can reel in the likes, a bad caption can put a halt on your Insta-game. Needless to say, if you want mad likes on your next post, channel Khalid and go for one of these 21 lyrics.

1. “But who cares, who cares, 'cause this is our year.”

2. “Send me your location, let's focus on communicating.”

3. “I don't wanna fall in love off of subtweets, so let's get personal.”

4. “We don't always say what we mean, that's the life of an American teen.”

5. “But I'll keep your number saved, 'cause I hope one day you'll get the sense to call me.”

6. “It's crazy how this love thing seems unfair, you won't find a love like mine anywhere.”

7. “So you're still thinking of me, just like I know you should.”

8. “We're just young, dumb, and broke, but we still got love to give.”

9. “I'm not the best at showing my emotions, you cut me deep and you left me wide open.”

10. “But the days get harder in November, love grows colder in the winter, all the things you say, I'll remember, promise that you'll keep my love with ya.”

11. “We might be a little late. Hey, but at least we're on our way.”

12. “Can you feel this energy? This is the start of something great.”

13. “You got too much time to waste, focusing on what people say.”

14. “Leave your sorrow on the table, pick up your worries and throw them out the window.”

15. “Woke up a little too late this morning, but I think I'll be okay.”

16. “So let's do all the stupid sh*t that young kids do. It's me and you.”

18. “Hopeless, hopelessly romantic. You, you got me stranded.”

19. “The way you've been treating me is getting out of hand, and you walk around like you're so innocent.”

20. “You were in my head when I thought I lost my mind.”

21. “I'm tripping off your love…”

