At a time when celebrity feuds are becoming increasingly common, not to mention, savage, someone needs to step up and spread love instead of hate. Who will take on this great responsibility and become a bastion of light? None other than Tarte, a cruelty-free line of funky cosmetics with a beyond-cool female founder. To get people on board, the beauty company is offering an unheard of opportunity to win free Tarte makeup for life.

All you need to enter is a smartphone, lipstick, and good vibes. Simply apply the lip color of your choice, smooch the back of your hand, and then snap a selfie while holding the leftover kiss mark over your actual lips. Post to Insta or Twitter, using your caption space to share a positive message. Be sure to hashtag #kissandmakeup and follow @Tartecosmetics, and now you've got a cute selfie and a chance to score $50,000 in beauty loot.

Tarte will peruse all selfies and name a lucky winner by September 5, but even if you don't win it all, you're still walking away with mad karma points. For every entry, Tarte will donate an undisclosed amount to battle online pettiness. According to a press release from the brand, the purpose of the #kissandmakeup campaign is to “raise awareness to help stop cyber-bullying, and stop being mean behind the screen. This year, we've partnered with the Tyler Clementi Foundation and are donating money for every selfie posted tagging @tartecosmetics and using #kissandmakeup.”

It's worth mentioning that Tarte is sporadically re-gramming entry posts, which of course leads to new followers and Insta-fame. Check out how beauty influencers are using the opportunity to flaunt their sick lip-lining abilities, as well as highlight how much they value their squad.

So what will it be: throwing shade, side-eye and trolling like the children (er, celebs) of our generation, or killing 'em with kindness and a lifetime of killer makeup? The choice is pretty obvious (see what I did there?)

