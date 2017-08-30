This Dad Crashed His Daughter's First Grad School Lecture And Twitter Is Dying

In a week filled with awful, heart-wrenching news – one teensy, tiny shred of sunshine has appeared. An adorable tweet about a dad crashing his daughter's college lecture managed to make pretty much the entire Twitterverse a completely gleeful, temporarily united space. I think we should all be forever grateful for this.

Basically, it all started when a student group-texted her family, complaining that her father had shown up to her oral history class at New York City's The New School. To be fair, he was due to head back to Texas, but couldn't fly back there because of Hurricane Harvey, so he definitely had some free time on his hands. And while his daughter panic texted everyone, saying he needed to get out of the classroom, he was having a grand time. He started snapping selfies, took his own copy of the syllabus, and then refused to leave.

From a purely objective standpoint, this is absolutely hilarious and I have nothing but a sweeping affection for this man. On the other hand, if my dad ever randomly showed up to my class and started taking selfies, I would pretend to be ill, leave the room and then possibly transfer schools.

The dad's son, Omete Anassi, tweeted out a screenshot of the family text conversation, which swiftly gained 69,000 likes and over 22,000 retweets in the span of a single day.

My pops can't fly back to Houston cause of the hurricane so he going to grad school with my sister she pissed pic.twitter.com/Avqj7SeGSV — Omete (@ometeanassi) August 29, 2017

Just LOOK at how happy he is. It also appears that he is face-timing the rest of the family while they're both in class. And that he decided to show off a range of different emotions in his selfies. Annnnnd that he potentially wore a nice jacket just for class. There's really so many great things to unpack in this.

Some people could completely relate to the embarrassment of it all.

LITERALLY SAME. My mom was supposed to leave but she can't. #StuckAtCMU pic.twitter.com/2tR9cngosi — Nicole Zimmerer (@nlzimmerer) August 29, 2017

One of the pleasures in life as a parent is embarrassing you're older children lol — Rachel Stewart (@RStewartJewelry) August 30, 2017

that's some shit my daddy would do smh — arb ❤️ (@Atrending_topic) August 30, 2017

Lmao this some shit my dad would do https://t.co/lYHCpfY9dm — Bissonnet Bo (@OGDannyOcean) August 29, 2017

I LOVE THIS SO MUCH HAHAHAHAHAHA my dad would do something like this & then he'd become best friends with my professor — t (@TineshaCapri) August 30, 2017

But the majority just wanted to show some love for the dad.

I love this SO much. HE HAS A SYLLABUS. And his fucking SMILE he's so delighted w himself — mika chance (@thechanceler) August 30, 2017

Dad is sitting in class like pic.twitter.com/bg2523JENI — ge shaw (@mini_you) August 31, 2017

I hope he did his first assignments. — Young Nasty Cat Lady (@AlainnFocail) August 30, 2017

I would like to extend a sincere thank you to this entire family for putting these texts out into the world. But, again, this is not to be viewed as an endorsement for parents to now attend their children's various academic/social events uninvited. So, uh, please don't, Dad.

Subscribe to Elite Daily's official newsletter, The Edge, for more stories you don't want to miss.